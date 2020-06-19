Racial justice protests boost Juneteenth celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The growing local and national calls for racial justice are bringing new prominence to Juneteenth.

Many people calling for change say its message still resonates loudly today.

It’s not a federal holiday but 47 states recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday or observance.

Indiana has observed Juneteenth since 2010 with several events planned for Friday.

News 8’s Angeli Kakade talked to several leaders in Indianapolis’ black community about how they plan to celebrate.

She also discussed the origins of the holiday.

