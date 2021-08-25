Local

Racing journalist Robin Miller dies at 71

June 29, 2014: Robin Miller, NBC pit reporter, on pit lane before the IndyCar Series Grand Prix - Race 2 of Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center Speedway in Houston, TX. (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Robin Miller, a staple of motorsports journalism, has died at 71.

Miller passed away after a battle with cancer.

A native Hoosier, Miller worked for the Indianapolis Star for more than 30 years. Miller, in his RACER.com bio, maintains he was fired for his “anti-Tony George” stance following the IRL/CART split. The paper claimed he violated the organization’s ethics policy, with an outside arbitrator siding with the paper due to Miller’s “gross misconduct.”

He later moved to television, working with ESPN, Speed and NBC. He continued writing, with his most recent RACER.com article being posted on Aug. 18.

Miller was inducted to the Motorsports Hall of Fame earlier this month.

“I’m 71 years old, and today was the best day of my life,” he said at the time.

BREAKING: Motorsports Journalist Robin Miller died Wednesday morning at the age of 71. He had been battling cancer. Miller was recently inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/g7T0hitnqD — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) August 25, 2021

Immeasurably sad news. Robin was just a superb human. Loved and lived his racing like few others. He leaves a tremendous hole. https://t.co/4Y7fLEEUGR — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) August 25, 2021

Controversial stance and opinions? Yep.

A fiercely passionate motorsport fan and INDYCAR supporter? You bet.



Our racing community will always remember Robin’s wit, intellect and impact. It won’t be matched.



Godspeed, our friend. https://t.co/Q6GNshDa4d — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 25, 2021

So sad of hearing the passing of Robin Miller. We have lost one of the great characters of auto racing. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏻 RIPRobin — Michael Andretti (@michaelandretti) August 25, 2021

Friend or foe, you always knew where you stood with Robin Miller.



And every open-wheel racing fan knew there were few who were more knowledgeable or passionate about our sport.



He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/Ga4trMJTvx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 25, 2021

We love you, and we'll miss you.



Robin Miller has died at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/O8nG7UeYqj — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 25, 2021

He was simply “R,” the most loyal friend we knew. Magnetic, a world-class storyteller. No one knew Indianapolis like he did; its people, its heartbeat, its sports. A life well lived, a life like no other. He was the most influential person in my career. Thank you, R. #RIP pic.twitter.com/vcMBg5BE3R — Curt Cavin (@curtcavin) August 25, 2021

So thankful for all that Robin Miller has done for our sport. His wit and insight will be sorely missed. https://t.co/eDVHPk3R8G — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) August 25, 2021