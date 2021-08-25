Local

Racing journalist Robin Miller dies at 71

June 29, 2014: Robin Miller, NBC pit reporter, on pit lane before the IndyCar Series Grand Prix - Race 2 of Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center Speedway in Houston, TX. (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Robin Miller, a staple of motorsports journalism, has died at 71.

Miller passed away after a battle with cancer.

A native Hoosier, Miller worked for the Indianapolis Star for more than 30 years. Miller, in his RACER.com bio, maintains he was fired for his “anti-Tony George” stance following the IRL/CART split. The paper claimed he violated the organization’s ethics policy, with an outside arbitrator siding with the paper due to Miller’s “gross misconduct.”

He later moved to television, working with ESPN, Speed and NBC. He continued writing, with his most recent RACER.com article being posted on Aug. 18.

Miller was inducted to the Motorsports Hall of Fame earlier this month.

“I’m 71 years old, and today was the best day of my life,” he said at the time.

