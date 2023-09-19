Radio personality Ron Sexton’s death ruled as combined fentanyl, alcohol overdose

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cause of death for Ron Sexton, radio personality and comedian also known as Donnie Baker from “The Bob & Tom Show,” has been revealed.

The Hamilton County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office told News 8 Tuesday that Sexton’s death has been determined as “combined toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol).”

When News 8 asked if that meant Sexton was drinking alcohol while taking fentanyl, officials said, “That’s correct.”

Sexton, 52, died in July while on tour for his stand-up comedy show.

Police officers called to the scene found Sexton dead in a hotel room at the Holiday Express Inn in Harrison, Ohio, on the border of Indiana and Ohio.

Harrison police and the Hamilton County, Ohio, coroner opened an investigation after his death, asking anyone with information to contact them. Police did not say if they believed foul play was involved at the time of the investigation.

In December 2022, Sexton was involved in an attempted shooting in Indianapolis after a dispute over a woman. The man arrested in connection to the shooting was identified as Paul Berkemeier. The woman involved in the dispute was both Berkemeier’s wife and Sexton’s girlfriend.

In August 2023, the state of Indiana filed a motion to dismiss charges against Berkemeier, citing a lack of witnesses or video of the shooting.

Over the years, Sexton entertained fans in Indianapolis and around the country with his celebrity impersonations and on-air characters like Donnie Baker and Floyd the Trucker.

