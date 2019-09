Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not be playing for the rest of the 2019 NFL season.

The NFL announced their decision following Burfict’s hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle during Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Vontaze Burfict suspended for remainder of 2019 season for violations of unnecessary roughness rules. pic.twitter.com/oSMl2iSRNW — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 30, 2019

Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game Sunday after the hit.

The Colts lost the Raiders 24-31.