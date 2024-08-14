Rain on Main to help raise awareness of water quality in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Celebrating a decade of raising water quality awareness and promoting conservation in Carmel, the annual Rain on Main event is taking place this week and continues through Saturday.

There are 20 barrels decorated with art placed throughout Main Street.

“We’re really proud of our artists who help us out every year, this is our 10th year doing Rain on Main,” said John Thomas, City of Carmel storm water administrator.

Rain on Main is an annual event designed to increase awareness of water quality and conservation and raise funds for water quality education in Carmel.

Many local artists transformed 65-gallon rain barrels into one-of-a-kind art pieces. The barrels are set up along Main Street in the Arts and Design District. The public is encouraged to vote on their favorite on Facebook.

“We did use that money in our local parks for water quality education signage and every year we put that money back into the event as well so it’s a self-sustaining event,” Thomas said.

The group has raised $38,000 over the last 10 years.

The barrels are also evaluated by a panel of experts — first, second, and third place receive a cash prize.

The barrels will be out until Saturday.

More information on Rain on Main can be found here.