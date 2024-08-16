Raise a glass: Carmel residents gain a new taproom

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Moontown Brewing Company opened its first location outside Whitestown today at 1000 W. Main St. in Carmel. The new venue, located under The Signature Apartments, is restricted to patrons 21 and over. The taproom offers snacks for purchase and allows outside food.

Moontown announced the opening on Instagram, inviting beer enthusiasts to visit the new taproom. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Whitestown-based craft brewery initially planned to open the new location in June, but commercial development delays pushed back the launch.

Moontown Brewing Company began as a home brewing operation in the 2000s in a barn on Hutton Farm in Boone County. The founders, who all participated in the brewing process, frequently discussed the idea of opening a brewery and pub.

In 2015, Moontown won first place in the Homebrew Competition at the inaugural Whitestown Beer Fest, which further fueled their ambitions. That same year, they decided to purchase the Whitestown Gym, a historic building they would later renovate.

Renovations on the Whitestown location began in 2017, with efforts to preserve the building’s unique history, including restoring original gym windows and repurposing materials like bleacher supports and wood from a 120-year-old Bur Oak tree for bar tops and tables.

Moontown Brewing Company officially opened its doors in Whitestown in January 2018, with the full brewpub grand opening in March 2018. The company’s expansion to Carmel marks the next chapter in its history.