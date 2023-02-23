Local

Raising Cane’s to open second Indy-area location this spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chicken finger fans, it’s time to celebrate! Another Raising Cane’s is coming to the Indianapolis area.

The Texas-based chain is set to open a new location in Noblesville in late March. It will be the second Raising Cane’s in the Indy metro, joining an Avon store that opened last November.

Raising Cane’s is famous for its “ONE LOVE” chicken finger meals, which include the fan-favorite “Cane’s Sauce.” With nearly 700 restaurants in 35 states, the chain started its expansion into the Hoosier state last year and plans to have five Indiana locations by 2025.

The Noblesville restaurant is located at 13020 Campus Pkwy., just off I-69 near Fishers, and Raising Cane’s is already hiring. The chain is looking to hire more than 100 workers, with open positions ranging from crewmembers to managers.

Starting pay for crewmembers is $15 to $16.50 per hour, with opportunities for raises and career advancement.

Candidates interested in working at Raising Cane’s can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Interviews will be held Monday through Saturday at the hiring site located at the Wyndham Hotel, located at 13500 Tegler Dr., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only.