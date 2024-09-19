Rake’s take on the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Brebeuf at Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the ‘Game of the Week.’

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School plays at Carmel High School on Friday. This will be the first time the two teams have played each other in football since 1980.

Brebeuf is ranked 8th in Class 4A, according to the latest Indiana High School Football poll on AP. Carmel is the largest 6A school in the state.

Rakestraw’s take on Brebeuf:

“In terms of offense, they may be number one. They have put up a ridiculous amount of points so far this year. They won their game against Guerin Catholic last week, 69-62. They have been north of 50 points in a couple of different games.

The young man you see sling it there is Maverick Geske, his dad, Matt is the head coach. Maverick is an outstanding baseball player as well. He has thrown for over 1,300 yards passing in the first four games of the season. He is the second-best in the state. Offensively Brebeuf has been just churning out the points.”

“I think for Brebeuf to win this game, it has to be a shootout. Their offense I think will generate some points. Their offense will generate some movement. But again, physically, can they hold up against a larger school? So, Brebeuf has been in shootouts all year. Can they get Carmel to their game? I think that will determine exactly how tomorrow night’s game will play out.”

Rakestraw’s take on Carmel:

“Carmel usually hangs their hat on defense, but they’ve got fantastic quarterback play as well. Anthony Coellner returns. He is averaging a little over 200 yards a game. It’s been kind of running back by committee.

The story for this Carmel team is they were five and five last year, which for them is a bit of a down season – but they return a lot. They and Warren Central locally were the teams that returned the most players from a season ago. So Carmel is looking to bounce back. The first highlight we showed you was a loss last week to Trinity. I think they will bounce back from that again. Carmel 2-2. But again, I think a pretty solid football team for coach John Hebert.”

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’

WISH-TV’s Hanna Mordoh and Greg Rakestraw from ISC Broadcast Network discuss the high school football game of the week. (WISH Photo)

Download the All Indiana Sports App!

Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award-winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.

Available on iOS and Android.

News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.