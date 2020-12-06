Rally against farming bill in India held downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of people rallied at Monument Circle on Saturday in support of farmers in India.

Indiana’s Indian community is protesting bills that would change the way Indian farmers do business.

Three bills were passed in September that would loosen rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce. Protesters are calling on state and city leaders to send a letter requesting the Indian government to take down the bills.

“A lot of family members are in the capitol, they are in Delhi protesting right now and we just want to show them we are a united front even though we aren’t in India,” said Komal Chohan, a protestor at Saturday’s demonstration. “We still understand what they are going through and we want every one else to understand as well.”

Protesters say the farmers are concerned the bills will eventually lead to the end of wholesale markets and assured prices.