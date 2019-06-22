Rally for equality set for Saturday at Indianapolis archdiocese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rally for equality will happen Saturday outside the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The student-run advocacy group called Shelly's Voice formed after Roncalli High School suspended counselor Shelly Fitzgerald for her same-sex marriage. The group is organizing the rally at the archdiocese, 1400 N. Meridian St. Fitzgerald is set to be there.

Fitzgerald said, as of May, she is no longer an employee of Roncalli. After finding out about Fitzgerald's marriage, the archdiocese determined she was in breach of her contract.

But, she said, she hopes the event Saturday promotes growth within the Catholic church and a message of acceptance.

"The direct message is directed toward Catholics because that's were we lie, but I will say there are many religions who are going through the same thing and, so, this is overall about inclusion into a faith-based community and how we need to be stewards of good faith to one another."

Organizers said they expect hundreds of people at the rally, which runs from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at 14th and Illinois streets.