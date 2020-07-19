Local

Rally held to support local law enforcement

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday afternoon in support of police officers.

The goal was to show the community is also behind law enforcement during these divisive times. Indiana State Sen. Jack Sandlin, a Republican who represents District 38, joined the rally. He says communication between police and the community is essential and believes that would benefit everyone.

“I can remember in the late ’80s and ’90s, when I was on the department. We had men and women driving around with tinted windows and they were not interacting with the community. We changed mayors and public safety directors, they wanted to have that interaction, so they changed the process and it changed our community,” Sandlin said.

People at the rally want others to know police officers don’t want to hurt people and the community they are serving.

