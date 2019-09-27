Ramp closings set for road work at I-465, I-74 interchange

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation said Friday it will close two ramps at the I-465 and I-74 interchange on the west side during the next two weeks.

The ramp from I-74 eastbound to I-465 southbond will be closed for four nights from 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday to 6 a.m. the next day. Crews will be repairing bridge joints and patching the bridge deck. Drivers can take I-74 eastbound to Crawfordsville Road and use the ramp to get back on I-465 southbound.

Also, the ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be shut down from 8 p.m. Oct. 7-11 to 6 a.m. the next day. Drivers can continue on I-465 northbound to 38th Street (Exit 17) and reenter I-465 southbound.