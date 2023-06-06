Search
Ramp closures expected for I-69 construction in Grant County

by: Daja Stowe
MARION. Ind. (WISH) — Ramp closures are expected to begin next week as part of the ongoing I-69 construction in Grant County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that I-69 ramp closures will start on or after June 12. Crews will close the northbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 26, mile marker 255. The southbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 22/U.S. 35, mile marker 259 will also be closed.

Both closures are expected to last a month. Drivers should use State Road 22 and State Road 26, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to use extra caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

(Provided Photo/INDOT)

