Ramp closures expected for I-69 construction in Grant County

MARION. Ind. (WISH) — Ramp closures are expected to begin next week as part of the ongoing I-69 construction in Grant County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that I-69 ramp closures will start on or after June 12. Crews will close the northbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 26, mile marker 255. The southbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 22/U.S. 35, mile marker 259 will also be closed.

Both closures are expected to last a month. Drivers should use State Road 22 and State Road 26, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to use extra caution when traveling in and around all work zones.