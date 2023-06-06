Ramp closures expected for I-69 construction in Grant County
MARION. Ind. (WISH) — Ramp closures are expected to begin next week as part of the ongoing I-69 construction in Grant County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that I-69 ramp closures will start on or after June 12. Crews will close the northbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 26, mile marker 255. The southbound I-69 exit and entrance ramps at State Road 22/U.S. 35, mile marker 259 will also be closed.
Both closures are expected to last a month. Drivers should use State Road 22 and State Road 26, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to use extra caution when traveling in and around all work zones.