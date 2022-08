Local

Ramp from Washington Street to SB I-465 reopens after fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash Thursday morning closed the ramp from US 40/West Washington Street to southbound I-465 for several hours.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. and the ramp was closed to traffic for more than three hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Police have not shared any details on what led up to the crash and did not identify the person killed.