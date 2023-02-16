Local

Ramsey Solutions hosting ‘Building Wealth’ event Thursday in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Financial advisors from Ramsey Solutions will host a “Building Wealth” event Thursday in Carmel. It will be all about eliminating money stress.

The event is sold out, but Dave Ramsey, a personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show,” and his daughter and co-host, Rachel Cruze, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the importance of managing your money in an uncertain economy.

Ramset and Cruze offered four tips on eliminating money-related stress:

First, create a zero-based budget, which is your income, minus expenses, equals zero.

Focus on your 4 walls: Food, shelter, utilities, and transportation.

Save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund.

Payoff all debt (except the house) using the debt snowball.

“There’s a lot of fear right now going on right with inflation, everything that’s happening. I would say focus on facts, facts are your friends. Look to say, ‘If something were to happen, if I were to lose my job, am I gonna be able to pay bills the next month?’ and if that’s not the case like that, let that fear kind of motivate you for the short term to get some savings in place,” Cruze said.

For more information, visit the Ramsey Solutions website.