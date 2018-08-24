Randy participates in the ultimate Hoop Hop Showdown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Randy Hoop Hop showdown. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -A local teacher has gone viral after posting a video of a gym class game.

Eric Branch with Lowell Elementary School posted a video of a game called "Hoop Hop Showdown" a week ago. Since then, the video has racked up more than 10 million views on Facebook.

Branch as well as some students were on Daybreak Friday.

The students demonstrated how the game is played and Randy decided to give it a try.

