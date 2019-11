University Tower residence hall is shown in June 2019 on the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rape was reported Thursday morning on the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus.

The nonconsensual assault is reported to have occurred about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the University Tower residence hall, 911 W. North St. That’s near West Michigan Street and University Boulevard.

A campus security authority received the rape report. An investigation is underway. The suspect’s identity is unknown, the university said in a notice required by federal law.