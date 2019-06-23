Rapper, actor Ice Cube on Big3 in Indy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rapper and actor Ice Cube on Daybreak on June 23, 2019. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Indiana is the heart of basketball country.

That's why Indianapolis was one of the stops for Big3 was one of the stops on their 2019 tour.

Ahead of the games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, News 8's Angeli Kakade talked to Ice Cube on Daybreak.

The founder of the league talked about some of the players who will be appearing Sunday such as former Pacer Jermaine O'Neal.

The rapper and actor also discussed why he decided to form the three-on-three basketball league.

To hear more from this interview, click on the video.