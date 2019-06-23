Local News

Rapper, actor Ice Cube on Big3 in Indy

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 09:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:32 AM EDT

Rapper, actor Ice Cube on Big3 in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Indiana is the heart of basketball country.

That's why Indianapolis was one of the stops for Big3 was one of the stops on their 2019 tour.

Ahead of the games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday,  News 8's Angeli Kakade talked to Ice Cube on Daybreak.

The founder of the league talked about some of the players who will be appearing Sunday such as former Pacer Jermaine O'Neal.

The rapper and actor also discussed why he decided to form the three-on-three basketball league.

To hear more from this interview, click on the video. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines