Rapper Cardi B concert at Bankers Life postponed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sold-out concert for rapper Cardi B that was set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been postponed, the fieldhouse said.

Bankers Life sent a tweet at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday to tell ticketholders the show would not go on.

Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled.



Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11, with all tickets to the original show honored.

Later, an announcement by email from Bankers Life Fieldhouse said, “Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, tonight’s Cardi B performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been postponed.”

No additional reason was given by the fieldhouse for the cancellation.

Cardi B, 26, has had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard 100.