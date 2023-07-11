‘Rasheeda’s Freedom Day’ tells story of Indianapolis resident’s escape from abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A longtime Indianapolis resident and respected local figure known as the “Greatriarch” is opening up about her extraordinary tale of liberation.

JoAnna LeNoir is collaborating with the Harrison Center and Dija Henry of The Blue House to tell LeNoir’s life story depicted in the short film, “Rasheeda’s Freedom Day.”

On Friday, the community is invited to join in watching the screening of the film.

“Rasheeda’s Freedom Day” serves as a testament to the resilience of JoAnna LeNoir.

As a teen, LeNoir bravely led her mother Rasheeda and her siblings away from an abusive family situation. The film portrays their escape from St. Louis to Indianapolis in 1962, where they sought freedom and a sense of community in the Martindale-Brightwoood.

Since that pivotal moment, LeNoir and her family have celebrated “Rasheeda’s Freedom Day” annually.

On the anniversary of their emancipation, she extends an open invitation to relatives, friends, and neighbors on Columbia Street to commemorate their journey.

Now, LeNoir reflects on the significance of her life experiences.

“The freedom meant liberation for my mother and myself,” LeNoir said. “She had endured severe physical and mental abuse while I suffered mentally and sexually. Eventually, I reached a breaking point where I couldn’t bear it any longer. I couldn’t stand by and witness my mother’s abuse. I knew something had to change.”

The Martindale-Brightwood Library will host “Rasheeda’s Freedom Day Watch Party,” a special event scheduled for this Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm.

After the screening, attendees can join a question and answer session with the film’s director and JoAnna LeNoir herself.

The film is 35 minutes and carries a suggested PG-13 rating, as it touches upon adult themes and features brief instances of violence.

To get your free tickets for the event, please visit the Martindale-Brightwood Library.