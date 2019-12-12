Ray Skillman employees donate part of checks, children to receive clothes

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – More than a thousand kids will have new clothes this holiday season.

And it’s all thanks to the employees at Ray Skillman.

For the past 30 years, they have donated a portion of their checks to buy clothes for the Clothe-a-Child program.

On Wednesday, employees got together at Ray’s car museum to wrap presents.

They say every year they have a great group of volunteers to put the program together.

The gifts have all been loaded on to trucks and are ready to be delivered.

On Thursday, employees will deliver packages to the kids at school.