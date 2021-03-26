Ready for a vacation? See the list of 10 nonstop flights coming to IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to get out of town?

Ten nonstop flights from Indianapolis International Airport have been added in 2021, four of which are to new destinations.

Two of the new destinations were announced on Thursday with United Airlines adding flights to Portland, Maine, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Additional flights to Charleston, South Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were also announced by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, respectively.

Pensacola, Florida, and Rapid City, South Dakota, are the other two new destinations added this year. By the middle of August, Indianapolis International Airport will offer nonstop flights to at least 47 different airports.

The airport also announced the arrival of a new airline, Sun Country Air, which will begin operation in Indianapolis on May 28.

Here is the complete list of nonstop flights and the launch dates they will start in 2021:

Allegiant Air

Boston, Massachusetts (May 28)

Los Angeles, California (May 28)

Rapid City, South Dakota (Aug. 4)

Southwest Airlines

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (June 6)

Spirit Airlines

Pensacola, Florida (June 11)

Sun Country Air

Minneapolis, Minnesota (May 28)

Orlando, Florida (Sept. 2)

United Airlines