…Ready for It? Hamilton County launches Taylor Swift events for all ages, interests

The "Lavender Haze" cocktails and mocktails served at HC Tavern and Kitchen. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County has the Taylor Swift events of your “Wildest Dreams,” and with only three weeks left until the concert, they want you to join them.

Visit Hamilton County, Indiana, the tourism group, created a Taylor Swift landing page spelling out everything from themed food and drink options to classes and even friendship-making events inspired by the song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid.’

Gabby Blauert, the communications manager for Visit Hamilton County, said it is the place to be for locals in town wanting to get into the Swiftie Spirit before the show

“Hamilton County’s events for Taylor Swift are really special because there’s a wide variety of things for every era and interest,” Blauert said.

There are a lot of Taylor Swift-inspired food and drink options across the city.

The HC Tavern and Kitchen is offering a “Lavender Haze” mocktail and cocktail. Their parent company, Huse Culinary, is even offering it at every location in the area, including St. Elmo’s Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s, and the 1933 Lounge.

Megan Worsham is a bartender at HC Tavern and Kitchen. She created the “Bejeweled” Taylor Swift-inspired drink for a bartending battle. She said having this creative outlet has been fulfilling.

“This is the lavender syrup I made for the cocktail. It’s just lavender simple syrup,” Worsham described to News 8 during a demonstration. “Then I put an ounce of lemon juice. A little bit of Grand Marnier and then I use our Vanilla Barkeep (vodka) as the base. And, then it gets topped with a little bit of soda and a fresh lavender sprig.”

The “Lavender Haze” cocktail and mocktail options are on the menu for now. Worsham said it is already very popular.

“It’s been really fun. I love to talk about this drink. I can talk about it to everybody,” Worsham said. “I am a Taylor Swift fan. I really enjoyed watching all of the things that are coming about in the city.”

If you have tickets, traveling around on the day of the concert might become a “Highway Don’t Care” situation, but Blauert said there are still plenty of events for people without tickets to every day.

“One of the really great events that’s coming up that weekend is the ‘Shake It Off Fest’ that is going to be hosted in Carmel’s Midtown Plaza,” Blauert said. “It’s going to be really fun. There’s going to be a Taylor Swift tribute band, some bracelet making, and lots of different activations there. So, a good spot to go if you didn’t get those tickets or if you have tickets for a different night.”

While you might not be able to go to the “Black Dog” for a drink, there are many cocktail and mocktail options across the county.

Sun King Brewing has a cherry limeade ale inspired by a chant fans yell called “1-2-3 LET’S GO B****,” and the Vivante at Hotel Carmichael is offering an Un Femme cocktail with a friendship bracelet.

If you want to know about the Taylor Swift-inspired events in Hamilton County, just head to their events landing page.

