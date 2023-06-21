Real estate developer unveils new downtown headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Real estate developer Milhaus unveiled its new headquarters in downtown Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say the 48,000-square-foot building, located along East Washington Street, reinforces the company’s commitment to the city and to urban growth across the United States.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the celebration, and says the new headquarters also shows the company’s growth and continued impact on downtown Indianapolis’ economy.

“This headquarters comes at an especially promising time. Over the last several years, our city has placed a great significance, perhaps as great as it has ever been, on residential development downtown,” Hogsett said.

Milhaus is also part of a $70 million development to bring in a new expanse of apartments to the Broad Ripple area.