Real Estate Rundown: March 2024 housing market report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The spring is shaping up to be a competitive housing market in central Indiana, despite interest rates staying steady and somewhat high.

Dan Brown is a realtor with FC Tucker. He joined Daybreak on Tuesday for the monthly Real Estate Rundown, where he discussed the most recent data in the housing market report from March.

“Sales are up. Prices are up a little bit. Inventory up, but it sells so fast that it doesn’t appear that it is, and that’s kind of brings us to where we’re at right now,” Brown said.

“People forget that when buyers are out there, they’re also selling a house – which somebody else is going to buy. So that kind of creates and adds to the inventory, which has been an issue in Central Indiana for a long time. And it’s going to be an issue because of the national housing shortage. So, what we’ve got now is new listings were up, we had a couple of 1000 new listings in March and that was a nice increase over February, but they sold so quickly that the actual total number of homes for sale didn’t change much,” he concluded.

According to the real estate report:

New listings were up 20% from February; however, the total number of homes for sale remained unchanged. This means they sold as fast as they arrived.

While the supply of new homes is up 25% over last year, more buyers are shopping for them.

homes sold 33% faster than in February, dropping the Median ‘Days-On-Market’ from 15 to only 10.

Median home sale prices jumped by 4.5% and are up over 6% from last year.

Mortgage rates have remained in the upper 6% range through last month and are expected to remain stable through the spring.

According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau most lenders in Indiana are offering mortgage rates at or below 7.625%.

“People are becoming more accustomed to the higher cost of borrowing for their mortgage, which over a 30 year period isn’t unusual,” Brown said. “But over the last five or six years has been very high. So, you know, my point is that people are starting to acclimate to those budgets and they’re adjusting their expectations.”