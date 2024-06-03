Real Talk teens to discuss gun violence Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV will air its latest episode of Real Talk on Monday at 3:30 p.m.. In it, youth from Indianapolis will have a candid discussion about gun violence.

Teens take the lead on Real Talk. They pick the topic and do most of the talking about issues that kids are facing.

WISH-TV partnered with the City of Indianapolis and youth agencies across the Circle City to give teens a chance to be heard.

The paid opportunity offers training in podcast production, project management and community engagement.

“We need to stop asking the kids to come to us and giving us solutions. lets start going to the kids in their spaces find out where our kids are congregating and go to their spaces. bring some of the meetings and not having so many panels where adults are talking i think were doing too much talking around our kids, about our kids and not bringing our kids to the table,” Kareem Hines, Founder of New B.O.Y., an Indianapolis Mentoring & Youth Development organization, told News 8.

If you are a local teen between the ages of 15 and 19, consider joining the Real Talk team and leading the conversation on topics that mean the most to you. You can also join the live studio audience during the taping of an episode.

Real Talk: Gun Violence airs Monday at 3:30 p.m. only on WISH-TV.

