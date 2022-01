Local

Realtor discusses housing market expectations for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market is booming across the country and in Indiana, but what will it look like in 2022?

Eric Johnson, a realtor with F.C. Tucker Company, joined Daybreak on Saturday to provide some answers.

Johnson talked about whether now is a good time to buy or sell a house, what people who are thinking about buying and selling should know and how the pandemic is impacting what people want in a home.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.