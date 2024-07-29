Receipts show increase in Indiana school supply cost

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The average amount a family will spend on school supplies this year has increased to $918, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s $28 more than last year’s number.

That change is felt across Indiana as parents gear up to send their kids back to school this week and in the coming weeks.

Last year, one Avon family spent $26.07 at Target to grab a few supply essentials. This year, they would have spent $33.58 to get those same supplies, a $7.51 increase.

Brownsburg parent Sara Whittemore has middle school twins and noticed the change.

“I would say anywhere from like twenty to maybe thirty cents on the item this year is kind of what I am seeing,” Whittemore said. “So, we are pushing like the $500 range for two, in middle school, to go back this year.”

Although not every family will have to pay that amount exactly, it still can cost an arm and a leg to fill up a locker shelf.

“I did ask what the damage was when we left and it was like $315,” Avon parent Dana Criss said.

Some families are taking a few precautions to avoid the issue. By shopping at different stores over several days, they can stretch their dollar.

“So this is our second trip, two weekends in a row,” Whittemore said. “I’m a bit of a bargain shopper, so I shop around, so I ended up at Target today because it was a little bit cheaper.”

Additionally, some families are choosing to reuse old items to save money.

“Maybe there are some things that we have left over from last year that we can reuse for this year? And then what do we actually need to get?” Whittemore said.

If you’re interested in donating school supplies to be used in classrooms in the area, click here to contribute to WISH-TV’s annual Gr8 Paper Push.