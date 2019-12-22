Record breaking travelers expected at Indy Airport during holiday rush

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A record-breaking seven million Americans are expected in the sky this holiday season.

Indianapolis International is just one of the airports expecting an increase in travelers this week and into New Year’s Day.

“We really ask people to follow the two-hour rule, especially during Christmas when everyone is trying to get home,” said Jeremy Missonni with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Indiana.

Sunday morning saw as many as six delayed flights each hour with security wait times in the 15-20 minute range.

Travelers can make flying easier by planning ahead.

“You can check out IND.com for flight status, security wait times, and parking availability. It’s all there in one page and it’s really easy,” said Missonni.

During the holiday rush, Indianapolis International will have two busy windows each day. One in the morning between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TSA Indiana reminds people holiday foods like pies, cakes, and baked good can go through security, but may require additional screening.

Liquids like eggnog, jellies, and gravy need to be properly sealed and checked in.

As for Christmas presents, Missonni has a word of warning.

“Do not wrap your gifts until they pass security. We don’t want to unwrap all that pretty work, but we will if your items don’t make it through the machines,” said Missonni.