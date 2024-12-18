Record-breaking year for Indy’s largest venues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders are basking in the glow of a monumental year. It’s thanks to record-breaking attendance and many back-to-back high-profile events at places like Lucas Oil Stadium and The Indiana Convention Center.

From hosting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the Olympic U.S. Swim Trials, and Gen Con, these Indy venues cemented their status as premier entertainment hubs for the Circle City.

“Indianapolis is quite literally the best event city in the country,” said Andy Mallon, executive director for the Capital Improvement Board. “We do events better and have the best infrastructure for significant events that we allow to come in and take over the city. 2024 was a year like no other in that regard.”

Indianapolis’ event industry has rebounded post-pandemic. It delivered transformative community impact and economic benefits. Mallon said seeing the Hoosier hospitality brighter than ever before is heartening.

“What’s impressive is the number of people who could experience events in our facilities,” Mallon said. “We had over 420,000 people watch concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium this year. That blows out any record we’ve ever had. In 2024, we had seven concert nights. In the entire history of Lucas Oil Stadium, we had 10. So, I see this as a growing market for us.”

Mallon expressed his pride in the collaborations that have turned the Circle City into a dynamic event ecosystem, allowing visitors and locals to participate in all events.

“We don’t leave anyone out, and that’s the same with our residents’ experience of various events,” Mallon said. “Even if you don’t have a ticket to the All-Star game, you could come down and participate in All-Star weekend with regular activations, artwork, and street performances to have an experience.”

Mallon is now looking forward to 2025, and sharing his vision for even more ambitious projects and events that will continue to elevate Indianapolis nationally.

“We have a fantastic lineup in 2025,” Mallon said. We’ll see the first of three major WWE events. We have the WNBA All-Star game coming, and in 2026, even more incredible, the Final Four and all our annuals are coming back.”

Mallon said the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium are not just venues, but powerful catalysts for community engagement and unforgettable memories.

“It’s home,” Mallon said. “That’s what we try to do. We try to make this a home away from home for everybody who visits to have a smooth and enjoyable experience like coming home.”