Recycle old electronics with help from Republic Services and the Indianapolis Colts

Three stacks of old laptops ready for recycling. You can kick that old fax machine or VCR to the curb at Free Electronics Recycling Day, hosted by Republic Services and the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Manfred Rutz/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you have too many microwaves? Are you holding on to your last three iPhones? Is your computer monitor old enough to go to college? You can get rid of it all — and more — at Free Electronics Recycling Day with the Indianapolis Colts and Republic Services.

The Colts and Republic Services are teaming up with Tech Recyclers, a local electronics recycling company, for Free Electronics Recycling Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Simply load up your old Motorola Razr, microwave, satellite receiver, or photocopier and bring it to Lucas Oil Stadium. Crews will help you unload your vehicle and dispose of the items for free!

The following items will be accepted, no matter how old:

CRT monitors

TVs (including tube TVs)

LCD displays

Computers, laptops, and tablets

Cell phones, desk phones, and answering machines

Calculators

Printed circuit boards

Microwave ovens and most small appliances with cords that plug in

Telecommunication equipment (modems, routers, etc.)

Cables, wires, and chargers

Medical electronics

Fax machines

UPS equipment

Batteries of all kinds and sizes

Industrial electronics

TV production equipment

Copiers and printers

Satellite TV equipment

Electrical equipment

Lab equipment

IT equipment (hubs, switches, etc.)

DVD players, stereos, and radios

If it turns on or plugs in, bring it!

Items that are not accepted include paint, toxic chemicals, furniture, wood, tires, and clothing.

If getting rid of that old answering machine isn’t enough, the first 400 cars in line will receive a free Colts hat and other merch! There will also be a chance to win an autographed Colts item and opportunities to visit with Blue or the Colts Cheerleaders.

Visit Tech-recyclers.com or Colts.com to learn more.