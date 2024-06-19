Recycling drop-off site closes on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The recycling drop-off at Beck Service Center on the city’s south side has closed.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Tuesday announced the closing of the drop-off site at 6025 Madison Ave. That’s southeast of the intersection with Edgewood Avenue.
“The closest public drop-off recycling site to this address are the Kroger locations at 8130 E. Southport Road and 8745 S. Emerson Ave,” Public Works said in a news release.
Information about recycling in Indianapolis is available online.
