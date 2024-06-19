Search
Recycling drop-off site closes on south side

A large pile of plastic bottles and cans collected on a street corner in downtown Manhattan, New York. (Epics/Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The recycling drop-off at Beck Service Center on the city’s south side has closed.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Tuesday announced the closing of the drop-off site at 6025 Madison Ave. That’s southeast of the intersection with Edgewood Avenue.

“The closest public drop-off recycling site to this address are the Kroger locations at 8130 E. Southport Road and 8745 S. Emerson Ave,” Public Works said in a news release.

Information about recycling in Indianapolis is available online.

