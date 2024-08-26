Red Cross employee completes full circle moment by hosting blood drive in Avon on Tuesday

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A Red Cross employee and Indiana native is preparing to host her own blood drive on Tuesday, after receiving donated blood herself.

Raised in Avon, Tracy Fox has interacted with the Red Cross most of her life.

When she was 17 she took a lifeguarding class through the nonprofit. Now, she’s worked for the organization in different roles for 13 years.

Last November, while attending an event for work in Washington D.C., Fox was hit by a bus.

She spent months in the hospital, developing an infection in her left foot, which eventually required amputation.

However, due to the infection, her hemoglobin levels were too low for surgery — Fox found herself needing a blood transfusion. The blood she received ended up being from the Red Cross.

Fox says she only needed one unit.

“They thought I was a little crazy,” Fox said. “As soon as I learned that I needed that transfusion in order to have surgery the following day, I said, ‘is it from the Red Cross?’ I was just so excited having been on the other side of it. Where I was the one recruiting and sharing the importance to then find out that one of those precious units was coming to me.”

As a Red Cross worker, she says she already knew the difference that one donation could make. She wants to go further by hosting her own blood drive where she grew up.

She’s dubbing her drive on Tuesday the “Just One Unit” Blood Drive.

“Fortunately because … people come out every single day and donate blood, the blood was there when I needed it,” Fox said. “It saved my life, allowed me to have those final two surgeries where my left foot was amputated. Which has allowed me to be where I am now, just a few months later, back home in Indiana, hosting this blood drive and sharing my story.”

It comes as nationally, the Red Cross is pleading for donations. Leaders in the organization say its blood supply is down 25% since July 1.

According to a press release about the shortage, the need is far outpacing the amount of donations coming into the group.

Officials say the summer is already a challenging season to get donations because of travel and vacation plans.

They add that natural disasters on the east and west coasts, as well as excessive heat are driving the shortage.

“We always say the need for blood never takes a vacation, like those families might,” Fox said. “Every two minutes in the country, someone needs blood — whether it’s a trauma, accident or surgery or complications from labor.”

To incentivize donations, the Red Cross is offering donors a $20 Amazon Gift card if they donate this month.

The Just One Unit Blood Drive will run from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at Harmony of Avon Baptist Church, 5693 Broyles Road, Avon.