Red Cross holds ‘Disaster Response Training’ for new volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From house fires to wildfires, the Indiana Red Cross is looking for help. On Saturday, the nonprofit hosted a Disaster Response Training for new volunteers.

According to the officials at the Red Cross, 90% of its manpower is made up of volunteers.

Disaster Program Specialist for the Indiana Region of the Red Cross Brandon Kempf says what volunteers do is important work.

“We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers,” Kempf said. “It’s very important that people are dedicated to this mission and willing to get the training necessary for it.”

During Saturday’s training, attendees learned from instructors who’ve been on the ground providing details about the group’s efforts.

Kempf said, “Volunteers are going to come in and in one day they’re going to learn all the necessary tools and skills, to become a disaster action team specialist with the Red Cross. They’re going to learn from certified disaster instructors about what to expect when a disaster happens in their area and how to handle that with the Red Cross.”

People who volunteer can expect to be sent to a wide range of disasters from tornados, floods, or building fires close to home to hurricanes or wildfires across the country.

The nonprofit sent and still has volunteers from Indiana helping on the ground and virtually in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Kempf says there is no telling what someone who signs up to help can expect.

“When volunteers are out on the scene, they’re making sure that we’re giving our clients the best. We can provide because they just went through probably one of the worst days of their lives,” Kempf said. “What we’re really trying to teach here is give them the tools to stay collected and provide that assistance”

The Indiana Red Cross hosts Disaster Response Training about twice a year across the state. To learn more about how to volunteer, visit the group’s website.