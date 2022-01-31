Local

Red Cross: Low supplies of blood continue to force ‘hard choices’

A view inside a blood donation vehicle. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Adam Pinsker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Red Cross Indiana Region says blood supplies have again reached dangerously low levels.

Winter snowstorms, the pandemic and staffing levels are to blame for the shortage.

“Every two seconds, someone needs a pint of blood in this country,” said Hyacinth Rucker, the Red Cross communications manager. “Everyone needs to know 1 pint of blood can save up to three lives.”

The Red Cross says staff and donors are required to be masked while in the donation center. Those who have contracted COVID-19 are asked not to donate until 14 days after their diagnosis.

“Because of the blood shortage we are dealing with, doctors are having to make some hard choices when it comes to people, whether it be elective surgeries, cancer patients who need blood transfusions,” Rucker said.

Donors are can register at redcross.org to sign up for an appointment.

The Red Cross is also hiring staff, including phlebotomists.

