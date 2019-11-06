Red Line extends free rides through November 30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced riders will continue to ride for free on the Red Line until November 30.

The agency first authorized extending the free rides in September and then again in October when they had additional challenges with the MyKey Fare System components, which include the mobile app and ticket vending machines.

IndyGo has developed a temporary fare solution which will allow riders to purchase two-hour transfer tickets as well as day and week passes with both cash and credit card.

This is what IndyGo is doing until they start collecting fares in December.

All tickets are verified onboard the Red Line.

Tickets sold at the machines will also be accepted on local routes.

IndyGo staff have tested the temporary solution on several machines and say it is working.

During the free fare period, the agency will educate riders on how to use the new ticket vending machines.

Riders will be expected to produce proof of a valid Red Line fare beginning December 1.

Ticket vending machines will be available at each Red Line station.

