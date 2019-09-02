Red Line starts first full week of rides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Red Line is starting its first full week of rides and it’s free all month long.

IndyGo launched the new service on Sunday.

The buses will hit the streets on Monday at 7 a.m. The schedule was adjusted for Labor Day.

On normal weekdays you can ride from 5 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Everything seems to be running smoothly so far, the only issues News 8 has heard of are two minor crashes on Capitol and some confusion with left turns on Meridian.

The 13-mile route runs from the University of Indianapolis to 66th Street and College Avenue in Broad Ripple.

In total, there are 28 stops and buses run in 10-minute intervals. You can find all of the route information here.