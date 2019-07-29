Red Line updates: Here’s what you need to know this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Work on the Red Line has reached another milestone.

On Monday morning, cars were driving on Meridian Street without orange barrels for the first time since Red Line construction began.

IndyGo says as they reach the final stretch of construction, they are addressing checklist items. They ask drivers for patience and to pay attention to changing lane configurations.

New lane markings on Meridian Street began last week and continue to be painted on between 18th and 38th streets.

New pavement markings are also being placed on College Avenue between 38th and 66th streets. Work there will start in the evening and go overnight.

A center median is also being installed along Meridian Street and College Avenue. Left turns and east-west through movements will only be allowed at traffic lights. Crossing this median could land you a ticket.

IndyGo will also begin testing buses this month ahead of the September 1 start date.

The entire IndyGo system, including the Red Line, will be free to ride all of September.



A few weeks ago, IndyGo released videos to help drivers navigate some of the new traffic patterns and lane markings.

To watch them, click here.