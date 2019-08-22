Redevelopment creates need for infrastructure improvements on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On 10th Street, from Woodruff Place to Rural Street, a few new sidewalks and drainage areas have been installed over the past couple of years.

The area around 10th Street and Rural Street has changed significantly as well. There are several new homes, new businesses and, according to John Hay, Executive Director of the Near East Area Renewal, (NEAR) there are lots of new people expecting changes.

“We heard that folks are really concerned about safety, public safety,” Hay said. “Pedestrian issues are really important to us. People told us they are interested in mobility in alternative ways.”

The near east side streetscape project goes north on Rural Street from St. Clair Street to 10th Street. According to Hay, the 10th Street and Rural Street intersection needs turn lanes and better pedestrian crossings.

“Re-engineering the 10th and Rural intersection is a critical part of this whole conversation,” Hay said. “It is such a dangerous intersection. Finding a way to calm the traffic, make it safe for pedestrians and really to make it beautiful. It is our community gateway.”

The project continues west back toward downtown to about Woodruff Place.

“We would like to see bike connections between the Monon Trail and Emerson, so a bike dedicated lane is one of the thought processes, possibly eliminating one lane of on-street parking” said Chris Staubb.

Staubb is on the neighborhood steering committee for the project.

Planning for the project is just getting started. Funding will come from a special taxing district in the area.