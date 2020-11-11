Reed’s family joins more than 100 protesters downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Dreasjon Reed said they are hurt, disappointed but not surprised by Tuesday’s announcement.

“It feels like they’re always against us,” said Reed’s sister Jazmine. “He’s a black male in Indiana, so I feel like (Officer DeJoure) Mercer should be punished, period.”

Before the news conference was over, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter already called for a gathering of protesters to march Tuesday evening.

They are not convinced by the evidence presented by police and the special prosecutor.

More than 100 people came together at the intersection of New York and Meridian streets sharing stories and chanting various messages Tuesday evening.

Trending Headlines

Jazmine told News 8, regardless of the day, she will always come out in support of her brother.

Dreasjon Reed’s cousin, Joshua Griffen, was among those who spoke to the protesters. He offered up a prayer after a moment of silence for his cousin.

“Please, don’t think the fight is over with because we’re not. We’re not done. We’re not going to accept this decision because we all know it’s BS. We just need to sit down at the table and come up with another strategic plan to see how we’re going to get justice.”

The protesters marched out downtown, eventually heading north on Meridian Street to the I-65 underpass, shutting down a few intersections along the way, even as it started to pour down rain.

Jazmine said it meant a lot to see so many people come out in support of their family. She said the family is still struggling

“There is no justice,” Jazmine said. “My brother cannot rest. His soul will not rest because there is no justice because you shot him over 13 times. That’s not right.”

Dreasjon’s aunt Ashley Reed was also in attendance.

“You could have saved his life. You didn’t have to shoot him that many times. He didn’t deserve it. Regardless about what anybody felt about him, he didn’t deserve that and that’s what we’re standing on. Mercer needs to be locked up or something. Lose his job. Something.”

There was a strong IMPD presence keeping all vehicle traffic away from the marchers, especially shutting down the on- and off-ramps to I-65 in the area.

Earlier in the day, there had been much activity downtown from businesses boarding up their windows and putting out chain-link fence fencing. However, there was no rioting and News 8 witnessed no violence or vandalism of any kind.

On social media, the Black Lives Matter Indy said they’d be protesting Wednesday but did not give a time or place.