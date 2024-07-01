Reel in a good meal at one of Indy’s highest-rated seafood restaurants

Even though Indianapolis is not located on a major body of water, it has its fair share of great seafood restaurants. Here are the 28 highest-ranked seafood restaurants in Indy! (Photo by Canva via Stacker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’ve waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there’s something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai’i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Indianapolis.

Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

You may also like: People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Indianapolis

Canva

#28. El Puerto de San Blas

– Rating: 4.2/5 (93 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4920 West 38th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: mexican, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#27. House of Cheung

– Rating: 4.3/5 (174 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2460 East 71st St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chinese, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#26. The Harbour

– Rating: 4.3/5 (37 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 900 North College Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, british

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#25. Chef Oya’s The Trap

– Rating: 4.3/5 (170 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3355 North Keystone Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: american, seafood, soul food

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#24. Taste This Fish

– Rating: 4.3/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 3614 E25th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Most common domestic destinations from Indianapolis International Airport

Canva

#23. Imperial Palace

– Rating: 4.3/5 (131 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5510 Lafayette Road Ste 230 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chinese, seafood, soup

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#22. Provision

– Rating: 4.3/5 (420 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 2721 East 86th St. Ste 200 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: new american, steakhouses, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#21. Flatiron

– Rating: 4.3/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 605 North Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: american, seafood, steakhouses

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#20. Caplinger’s Fresh Catch

– Rating: 4.3/5 (858 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7460 North Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood markets, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#19. The Fountain Room

– Rating: 4.4/5 (358 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 830 Massachusetts Ave. Ste 1480 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, steakhouses, supper clubs

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Indianapolis metro area

Canva

#18. Wings & Kabob

– Rating: 4.4/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 7133 Michigan Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chicken wings, seafood, american

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#17. Blupoint Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.4/5 (136 reviews)

– Address: 5858 North College Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, bars

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#16. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.4/5 (269 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 51 North Illinois St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: steakhouses, seafood, cocktail bars

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#15. Central Seafood

– Rating: 4.4/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3351 Central Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#14. Caplinger’s Fresh Catch

– Rating: 4.4/5 (135 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7620 South Meridian St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, fish & chips, seafood markets

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Most common restaurant cuisines in Indianapolis

Canva

#13. Golden’s Fish & Chicken

– Rating: 4.4/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 5868 East 71st St. Ste D Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chicken shop, seafood, falafel

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#12. Vito Provolone’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (242 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8031 South Meridian St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: italian, soup, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#11. Nesso

– Rating: 4.5/5 (299 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 339 South Delaware St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: italian, seafood, pasta shops

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#10. Tiff’s Love Butta

– Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1021 North Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#9. Eat To Live Cafe

– Rating: 4.6/5 (23 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2248 East 38th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, cafes

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Movies and TV shows casting in Indianapolis

Canva

#8. Tony’s of Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.6/5 (434 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 110 West Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: steakhouses, seafood, bars

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#7. Slapfish

– Rating: 4.6/5 (389 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 345 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, salad, fish & chips

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#6. Juicy Wings Hibachi

– Rating: 4.7/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 3827 Mitthoeffer Road Ste H Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chicken wings, seafood, japanese

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#5. El Mr Camaron

– Rating: 4.7/5 (29 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 420 South Sherman Drive Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: seafood, mexican

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#4. Asian Snack

– Rating: 4.7/5 (111 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3605 Commercial Drive Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chinese, asian fusion, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Coat drives near Indianapolis

Canva

#3. Vida

– Rating: 4.8/5 (491 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 601 East New York St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: new american, seafood

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#2. Ali’i Poke Indy

– Rating: 4.8/5 (251 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 910 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: hawaiian, seafood, poke

– Read more on Yelp

Canva

#1. Poke Bros

– Rating: 4.8/5 (47 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2727 East 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: poke, seafood, hawaiian

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.