Register for Indy Parks summer camps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than 30 years, Indianapolis has offered summer camps for children.

Indy Parks opened its registration on Monday, and the current openings are expected to fill quickly. Officials said there was a waitlist last year.

All 14 camps are accredited by the American Camp Association. They have different themes based on the amenities at the 12 participating parks. Kids can expect to swim and explore the city with weekly field trips.

To improve the experience in 2024, city officials earmarked more space and counselor positions.

“We have environmental education camps, we have therapeutic camps for kids with special needs, we also have your traditional camps that are more like your 730 to six daycare alternative, and then we also have a bike camp and an outdoor adventure camp,” said Joenne Pope, senior manager of programs for Indy Parks.

There is still time to apply for a paid camp counselor position. The pay is $14 an hour, and the hours are guaranteed Monday through Friday for about 90 days.

Register your student for Indy Parks Summer Day Camps and secure your spot with a payment plan, which will cost $15 a week per child.

“Limited scholarships are available based on financial need. In order to obtain a scholarship application, you must make a payment of $5 per child per week at your camp’s facility. Once payment has been made, you may request a scholarship application through your camp’s facility or through Indy Parks Customer Service,” explained organizers on the Indy Parks website.

Day Camp Locations

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Avenue

317-327-7161

Brookside Park

2500 Brookside Parkway S. Drive

317-327-7179

Frederick Douglass Park

1616 E. 25th Street

317-327-7174

Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center

5901 Delong Road

317-327-7148

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center

6515 Delong Road

317-327-2473

Ellenberger Park

5301 Saint Clair Street

317-327-7176

Garfield Park Arts Center

2432 Conservatory Drive

317-327-7135

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Drive

317-327-7220

Holliday Park

6363 Spring Mill Road

317-327-7180

Krannert Park

605 S. High School Rd.

317-327-7375

Riverside Park

2420 N. Riverside E. Drive

317-327-7171

Southeastway Park

5624 S. Carroll Road

317-327-4834

Windsor Village Park

6510 E. 25th Street

317-327-7162