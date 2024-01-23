Register for Indy Parks summer camps
Indy Parks: Summer Camp sign-ups
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than 30 years, Indianapolis has offered summer camps for children.
Indy Parks opened its registration on Monday, and the current openings are expected to fill quickly. Officials said there was a waitlist last year.
All 14 camps are accredited by the American Camp Association. They have different themes based on the amenities at the 12 participating parks. Kids can expect to swim and explore the city with weekly field trips.
To improve the experience in 2024, city officials earmarked more space and counselor positions.
“We have environmental education camps, we have therapeutic camps for kids with special needs, we also have your traditional camps that are more like your 730 to six daycare alternative, and then we also have a bike camp and an outdoor adventure camp,” said Joenne Pope, senior manager of programs for Indy Parks.
There is still time to apply for a paid camp counselor position. The pay is $14 an hour, and the hours are guaranteed Monday through Friday for about 90 days.
Register your student for Indy Parks Summer Day Camps and secure your spot with a payment plan, which will cost $15 a week per child.
“Limited scholarships are available based on financial need. In order to obtain a scholarship application, you must make a payment of $5 per child per week at your camp’s facility. Once payment has been made, you may request a scholarship application through your camp’s facility or through Indy Parks Customer Service,” explained organizers on the Indy Parks website.
Day Camp Locations
Broad Ripple Park
1426 Broad Ripple Avenue
317-327-7161
Brookside Park
2500 Brookside Parkway S. Drive
317-327-7179
Frederick Douglass Park
1616 E. 25th Street
317-327-7174
Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center
5901 Delong Road
317-327-7148
Eagle Creek Ornithology Center
6515 Delong Road
317-327-2473
Ellenberger Park
5301 Saint Clair Street
317-327-7176
Garfield Park Arts Center
2432 Conservatory Drive
317-327-7135
Garfield Park Burrello Family Center
2345 Pagoda Drive
317-327-7220
Holliday Park
6363 Spring Mill Road
317-327-7180
Krannert Park
605 S. High School Rd.
317-327-7375
Riverside Park
2420 N. Riverside E. Drive
317-327-7171
Southeastway Park
5624 S. Carroll Road
317-327-4834
Windsor Village Park
6510 E. 25th Street
317-327-7162