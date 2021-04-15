Local

Registration now open for the 2021 Indy Ultimate

Photo of the Indy Ultimate. (Provided Photo/IndianaSportsCorp.org)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Those interested can now sign up to take part in the 2021 Indy Ultimate.

The Indy Ultimate is a run/walk that incorporates some of Indy’s most recognizable landmarks and venues, including the Indiana War Memorial and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sarah Myer, senior director of marketing at the Indiana Sports Corp., was on Daybreak Thursday.

She talked some of the pandemic precautions participants can expect and the cost of registration.

The event is June 19 from 8 a.m. until noon and WISH-TV’s Drew Blair will be the emcee.

WISH-TV is a proud sponsor of the event again this year.

For more information and to sign up for the 2021 Indy Ultimate, click here.

