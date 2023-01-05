Local

Register now for the 2023 Carmel Winter Games

Competitors take part in the Carmel Winter Games in Carmel, Indiana. (Provided Photo/City of Carmel)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One of the year’s biggest winter multi-sport events is returning to Carmel and now is the time to gather your friends to compete and have fun.

The organizers of the 2023 Carmel Winter Games are gearing up for another successful run in February to benefit a good cause.

The fun starts with city police and firefighters competing in the Hometown Hero Olympics on Friday, Feb. 10. The Carmel Winter Games are on Saturday, Feb. 11. Both events will take place at the Ice at Carter Green. The public is invited to take part in the games and cheer on the competitors.

Teams of four to 12 people can sign up to compete in a trio of winter games competitions: Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling, and Human Hungry Hippo. Anyone over the age of 15 can participate. Everyone competing must sign a waiver, and those under 18 will need parents to sign a waiver.

Online team registration is open now until February 7 at noon. Teams must compete in all three events for the full extent of the games.

News 8 spoke with Dan McFeely, spokesperson for the city of Carmel, about what fans and competitors can expect.

“It is a great time to experience skateless games on the ice — so they’re not in skates, they’re wearing cleats. It’s a great event,” McFeely said.

McFeely says the winners of the games will get to pick an organization to support from a list approved by the city.

“You pay an entry fee and that fee goes to a local charity. The cool thing is that whoever wins the game gets to choose which charity that goes to,” McFeely said.

The list of organizations includes the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, Prime Life Enrichment Center, The Children’s Thera Play Foundation, Carmel Clay Historical Society, Hero’s Club, and four Carmel food pantries.

The event is really about giving back, according to McFeely.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, it’s only bad clothing. So, in the wintertime, we try to find reasons for people to get together, just like we do in the summertime. If you can have that added element of making a charitable, then that’s even better,” McFeely said.

Visit the event’s website to learn more or sign up.