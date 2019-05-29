Remains found in suitcase ID'd as man reported missing in March Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo shows Larry Terry, 56, who was reported missing to police on March 12, 2019. His body was found on May 27, 2019, inside a suitcase near a creek in the 2500 block of Villa Avenue. (Provided Photo/ IMPD ) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The human remains found Monday in a suitcase near a creek have been identified as an Indianapolis man reported missing in March.

Larry Terry, 56, was reported missing to IMPD on March 12 by his aunt, who said he was last seen at his home in the 3000 block of English Avenue. She also told police he was diabetic and possibly did not have his medication. She also said his roommate was asleep when he left.

People who were fishing in a creek along the 2500 block of Villa Avenue on Monday afternoon found a suitcase. When they opened it, they discovered Terry's remains inside and contacted police, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said Monday. That area is about 2.5 miles away from where Terry was last seen.

Terry's death on Tuesday remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.