Remains of Korean War soldier from Indiana to be buried in Greenwood

Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus, of Terre Haute, was reported missing in action during the Korean War and will be interred next month in Greenwood. (Provided Photo/U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The remains of an Indiana soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred next month in Greenwood.

Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus, 24, will be interred on Friday, March 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

A native of Terre Haute, Garrigus was a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, while battling enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, the Department of Defense says. His body was unable to be recovered due to the fighting.

Nearly 70 years later, on July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Garrigus was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Aug. 2, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological and DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the names of those who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.