Remembering 8-month-old Amiah Roberston 3 years after her disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been nearly three years since the disappearance of an 8-month-old Indianapolis girl.

Amiah Robertson has never been found, and police have made no arrests.

Community members aren’t giving up hope and .are working hard to keep her memory alive in the hopes of bringing closure to her case.

CC Hatton is doing her part through a memorial garden at North Warman Avenue and West Washington Street on the city’s west side. “This is a spot that we can come to remember Amiah. I feel that that’s important that this whole neighborhood remembers that this baby went missing.”

On Saturday afternoon, Hutton and others will host Amiah’s annual memorial walk. It’ll start at the United Steelworkers hall, 218 S. Addison St., and end at the memorial garden.

Hatton said, “I feel that it is important to send the community a message saying that hurting innocent people, murdering them, even an accident or on purpose is not OK, and chances are you are not going to walk away from the crime you committed.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives reported Amiah missing on March 9, 2019, and said she was last seen with Robert Lyons at a house on the city’s west side. At the time, Lyons was the boyfriend of Amber Robertson, Amiah’s mom, and was supposed to take the child to the babysitter’s.

Lyons was the only person IMPD listed as a suspect in Amiah’s disappearance.

Despite countless search parties and efforts by law enforcement, the case remains unsolved.

By remembering baby Amiah, supporters hope that new information will develop in this case.

Hatton said to “the people that were responsible for Amiah going missing, we want them to be held accountable. We want them to be honest about what they’ve done to Amiah so she can be laid to rest properly.”

Amiah’s memorial walk for justice will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers asked supporters to bring balloons and signs for Amiah.

IMPD encouraged anyone with information on Amiah’s appearance to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.