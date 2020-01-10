Remembering golf course designer Pete Dye

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One of central Indiana’s most celebrated citizens has died.

Pete Dye was 94 years old. His legacy is truly on the ground across thousands of acres in central Indiana and around the golf world.

Few people know Dye’s life’s work quite like Chris Wirthwein – golf course enthusiast, historian and author of the book about Dye’s most noted Indiana course: Crooked Stick – stopped by Daybreak Friday.

He discussed what it was about Dye that made him special, and why he would always come back to Indiana.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.