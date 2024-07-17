Remembering Steffanie Pickett, Hamilton County dispatcher killed in motorcycle crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Public Safety Communications team suffered a significant loss in June when a dispatcher was killed in a motorcycle crash shortly after leaving a training session.

Steffanie Pickett was only 31 years old when she died in the crash on June 12. Her colleagues say she had her entire life ahead of her and was dedicating it to helping others each day as a 911 dispatcher.

Michael Hubbs, the director of Hamilton County Public Safety Communications and Pickett’s boss, says taking these calls is extremely stressful but Steffanie, or Steff, was drawn to the career to make a difference.

“Steff should be remembered as a homegrown young lady from Hamilton County, who was born and raised here, went to school here, has true roots in the community of Hamilton County,” Hubbs said. “And she served her county. She served with honor.”

She was the passenger on a motorcycle her fiancé was driving on June 12. Pickett was killed when an SUV turned into oncoming traffic on Cumberland Road. Her fiancé survived, but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It was very hard for the dispatchers working because they had to handle the incident. They had to take the call and they had to dispatch,” Hubbs said. “The dispatchers were very quick to realize Stephanie was the victim in the fatal accident.”

Pickett was a rising star in the dispatch center, having earned a “Life Saving Award” after working there for just under five years.

“In this particular incident, Steff answered a 911 call and helped a citizen administer CPR,” Hubbs said. “It was a cardiac arrest.”

Hubbs says everyone is still mourning this loss.

“There was a bond, naturally, by being in the same profession, and Steff was no exception. She had amazing friends in there,” Hubbs said.

“They’re still grieving today and we’re moving through with it because that’s what they are, they’re tough and Steff was tough. And there’s one thing we all agree on here in the department. Steff didn’t want us to stop.”

The crash is still under review by law enforcement.