Renew Indianapolis marks 200th property sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials on Tuesday celebrated a milestone in its efforts to clean up the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of several local organizations marked the 200th property sale through the Renew Indianapolis initiative. It works to revitalize neighborhoods by helping sell vacant properties and abandoned homes to people who can fix them up.

Hogsett said, "It's symbolic of a commitment that this administration has made from Day One to helping our neighborhoods in transformation, making them better places to live, work and play throughout Indianapolis."

When the mayor was first elected two years ago, he pledged to transform, rehab or demolish 2,000 homes across the city. The mayor says they have now met that goal.